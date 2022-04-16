Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford visits Cal on Saturday for the finale of a three-game series with the Golden Bears

Stanford is looking to end the weekend on a high note when it takes on Cal on Saturday.

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Stanford at Cal game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal comes into the weekend series playing great after taking two of three from No. 2 UCLA last weekend.

Stanford dropped game one 3-1 in eight innings but then shut down the powerful Bruins offense in back-to-back 1-0 wins.

Those wins got the Cardinal over .500 in the Pac-12 at 5-4, and are looking to stay hot this weekend against Cal.

The Golden Bears come in going the opposite direction of the Cardinal. Cal lost the last two games against Utah last weekend after getting a big extra-inning win in game one 7-5.

The back-to-back losses dropped Cal to just 4-8 coming into this weekend and in desperate need of conference wins.

The Golden Bears will get a break from Pac-12 play for two weeks after this series and are looking to get a big home win to wrap up its set with Stanford on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Stanford at Cal in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Alabama in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon State at Washington in College Softball

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_17887135
Track and Field

How to Watch USATF Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Truck Bristol Dirt
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch NASCAR Truck Series Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt, Qualifying

By Phil Watson33 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar reacts after flying out against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff58 minutes ago
USATSI_18091903
NHL

How to Watch Golden Knights at Oilers

By Evan Massey1 hour ago
Apr 14, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring his third goal of the game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/16/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy