How to Watch Stanford at Cal in College Softball

Stanford visits Cal on Saturday for the finale of a three-game series with the Golden Bears

Stanford is looking to end the weekend on a high note when it takes on Cal on Saturday.

How to Watch Stanford at Cal in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

The Cardinal comes into the weekend series playing great after taking two of three from No. 2 UCLA last weekend.

Stanford dropped game one 3-1 in eight innings but then shut down the powerful Bruins offense in back-to-back 1-0 wins.

Those wins got the Cardinal over .500 in the Pac-12 at 5-4, and are looking to stay hot this weekend against Cal.

The Golden Bears come in going the opposite direction of the Cardinal. Cal lost the last two games against Utah last weekend after getting a big extra-inning win in game one 7-5.

The back-to-back losses dropped Cal to just 4-8 coming into this weekend and in desperate need of conference wins.

The Golden Bears will get a break from Pac-12 play for two weeks after this series and are looking to get a big home win to wrap up its set with Stanford on Saturday.

