How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball

On Friday in college softball action, Stanford will hit the road to take on California.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward with quite a few great matchups on Friday. With the season moving quickly, games are getting to be very important at this stage of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Stanford hitting the road to take on California.

How to Watch the Stanford Cardinal at California Golden Bears Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Prior to today's game, the Cardinal have gone 26-11 to open up the year. Stanford looks like a team that could be a contender down the stretch of the season. Last time out, the Cardinal ended up losing to California by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of today's game, the Golden Bears are 23-17 and need to pick up a few wins to work their way back up. California is talented, but still has a lot of work to do if they want to compete later in the year. After beating the Cardinal 5-2 last time out, Stanford would love to secure the series win today.

All of that being said, this should be a very fun game to watch for the fans. Both teams are talented and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

