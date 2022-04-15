Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Friday in college softball action, Stanford will hit the road to take on California.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward with quite a few great matchups on Friday. With the season moving quickly, games are getting to be very important at this stage of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Stanford hitting the road to take on California.

How to Watch the Stanford Cardinal at California Golden Bears Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Stanford Cardinal at California Golden Bears game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Cardinal have gone 26-11 to open up the year. Stanford looks like a team that could be a contender down the stretch of the season. Last time out, the Cardinal ended up losing to California by a final score of 5-2.

On the other side of today's game, the Golden Bears are 23-17 and need to pick up a few wins to work their way back up. California is talented, but still has a lot of work to do if they want to compete later in the year. After beating the Cardinal 5-2 last time out, Stanford would love to secure the series win today.

All of that being said, this should be a very fun game to watch for the fans. Both teams are talented and should put on a good show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Stanford at California

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_17231101
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

By Evan Massey3 minutes ago
USATSI_9207801 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's in College Softball

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Oregon Baseball
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon at Washington in College Baseball

By Alex Barth3 minutes ago
imago1011312765h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch ES Setif vs Esperance Sportive de Tunis

By Adam Childs13 minutes ago
Logano Dirt NASCAR
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Food City Dirt Race, Practice

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Tigre vs. CA Huracan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Paços de Ferreira Tondela
Primeira Liga

How to Watch Vitória SC vs. Paços de Ferreira

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
brandon-ingram
SI Guide

Two Advance, Two Go Home From NBA’s Play-in Tournament

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy