Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford travels to Oregon State Friday for the start of a big Pac-12 series against the Beavers

Stanford plays its 12th straight game away from home on Friday when it opens a three-game series against Pac-12 foe Oregon State.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

Live stream the Stanford at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Cardinal have played the last two weekends in Oklahoma and Missouri and haven't played at home since beating Fresno State 9-0 back on February 27th.

Stanford has played well away from home this year and Friday it hopes that continues as it opens up conference play with a series against the Beavers.

Oregon State will look to be unwelcome hosts as it tries to win its first Pac-12 game of the year.

The Beavers were swept by Arizona State last weekend in their first conference series of the year.

Oregon State struggled to slow down the Sun Devils' bats as it gave up 23 combined runs in the three losses.

The Beavers were able to get back in the win column on Monday when they beat Grand Canyon 6-5 in eight innings.

Friday they hope to make it two in a row on Friday against a good Stanford team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17961820
NHL

How to Watch Flyers at Avalanche

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_10611932
2022 World Womens Curling Championship

How to Watch Denmark vs. United States in Women's Curling

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_17245113
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17450160
College Softball

How to Watch Missouri at Ole Miss in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy