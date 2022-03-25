How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

Stanford travels to Oregon State Friday for the start of a big Pac-12 series against the Beavers

Stanford plays its 12th straight game away from home on Friday when it opens a three-game series against Pac-12 foe Oregon State.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (OUT)

The Cardinal have played the last two weekends in Oklahoma and Missouri and haven't played at home since beating Fresno State 9-0 back on February 27th.

Stanford has played well away from home this year and Friday it hopes that continues as it opens up conference play with a series against the Beavers.

Oregon State will look to be unwelcome hosts as it tries to win its first Pac-12 game of the year.

The Beavers were swept by Arizona State last weekend in their first conference series of the year.

Oregon State struggled to slow down the Sun Devils' bats as it gave up 23 combined runs in the three losses.

The Beavers were able to get back in the win column on Monday when they beat Grand Canyon 6-5 in eight innings.

Friday they hope to make it two in a row on Friday against a good Stanford team.

