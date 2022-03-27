How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

The Cardinal will hit the road to take on the Beavers in an intriguing Sunday college softball matchup.

The 2022 college softball season has been very entertaining so far, and things are just getting heated up. On Sunday, there will be plenty of great matchups for fans to keep an eye on. One of those games will feature Stanford hitting the road to face off against Oregon State.

How to Watch the Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Prior to tonight's game, the Cardinal are 20-8 on the season and are looking to continue their impressive play. Stanford has been looking like a potential contender this season, although there is plenty of season left to play. Unfortunately, the Cardinal have lost both of the games in this series against the Beavers.

On the other side of the field, the Beavers have been even better than Stanford so far this year. Oregon State is 25-7 and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After winning the first two games of this series, the Beavers will look to complete the sweep today.

This should be a very competitive and entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are talented and the Cardinal want revenge for their two losses in this series. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up coming out on top.

