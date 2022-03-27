Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinal will hit the road to take on the Beavers in an intriguing Sunday college softball matchup.

The 2022 college softball season has been very entertaining so far, and things are just getting heated up. On Sunday, there will be plenty of great matchups for fans to keep an eye on. One of those games will feature Stanford hitting the road to face off against Oregon State.

How to Watch the Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Cardinal are 20-8 on the season and are looking to continue their impressive play. Stanford has been looking like a potential contender this season, although there is plenty of season left to play. Unfortunately, the Cardinal have lost both of the games in this series against the Beavers.

On the other side of the field, the Beavers have been even better than Stanford so far this year. Oregon State is 25-7 and has shown no signs of slowing down anytime soon. After winning the first two games of this series, the Beavers will look to complete the sweep today.

This should be a very competitive and entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are talented and the Cardinal want revenge for their two losses in this series. Make sure to tune in to see who ends up coming out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Stanford at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17967600
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Dustin Johnson
PGA Tour

How to Watch WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play, Final

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_17581596
College Baseball

How to Watch UNLV at San Jose State in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17922367 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Washington at Arizona State in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17926445
College Baseball

How to Watch Alabama at Mississippi State in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17425609
College Baseball

How to Watch Oregon State at California in College Baseball

By Evan Masseyjust now
USATSI_17967270
College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Elite Eight: Miami vs. Kansas

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago
USATSI_17549066
PGA Tour

How to Watch Corales Puntacana Championship, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy