Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford battles Oregon State on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series in college softball.

Stanford opens up Pac-12 play this weekend with a series against Oregon State. The Cardinal wrapped up non-conference play last weekend when they traveled to Missouri but they would come away just 2-2.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

Live stream the Stanford at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They won their first two games against Ball State and Missouri but then lost the last two to Northwestern and then the rematch against Missouri.

The back-to-back losses dropped their record to 20-6 coming into the weekend. The Cardinal will try and bounce back this weekend with a Pac-12 opening series win against an Oregon State team that was swept by Arizona State last weekend.

The Beavers bounced back with a win against Grand Canyon on Monday but will be looking to pick up a couple of big wins this weekend as they try and put the sweep to the Sun Devils behind them.

Oregon State is 23-7 on the year and has played well all year long, but the Sun Devils were just too much for the Beavers last weekend.

Both of these teams are needing a series win this weekend, which should make this a very competitive set of games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Stanford at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17945267
NBA

How to Watch Bulls at Cavaliers

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17950486
NBA

How to Watch Bucks at Grizzlies

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_17955555
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Heat

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
Boxing
Boxing

How to Watch EntroBox: Andranik Grigoryan vs. Otabek Kholmatov

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_12141481
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17716287
College Baseball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Baseball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
arizona state softball
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona State at Arizona in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_17961718
NBA

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy