How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Softball

Stanford battles Oregon State on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series in college softball.

Stanford opens up Pac-12 play this weekend with a series against Oregon State. The Cardinal wrapped up non-conference play last weekend when they traveled to Missouri but they would come away just 2-2.

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (IN)

They won their first two games against Ball State and Missouri but then lost the last two to Northwestern and then the rematch against Missouri.

The back-to-back losses dropped their record to 20-6 coming into the weekend. The Cardinal will try and bounce back this weekend with a Pac-12 opening series win against an Oregon State team that was swept by Arizona State last weekend.

The Beavers bounced back with a win against Grand Canyon on Monday but will be looking to pick up a couple of big wins this weekend as they try and put the sweep to the Sun Devils behind them.

Oregon State is 23-7 on the year and has played well all year long, but the Sun Devils were just too much for the Beavers last weekend.

Both of these teams are needing a series win this weekend, which should make this a very competitive set of games.

