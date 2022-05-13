Stanford vs. Arizona stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stanford looks to tie up its series against Arizona in the second to last game of the regular season.

Many of the power five conferences are playing the conference tournaments; the Pac-12 trudges on with the final series of the regular season. 

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac 12 Arizona

Live stream the Stanford at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Arizona won big 10-6 at home in Tucson. The Wildcats dazzled on offense, scoring in each of the first four innings to achieve its final scoring tally. The Cardinal scored three in the seventh to rally a bit, but it was too little too late by then. Both of these teams have solid records that are well above .500 and just out of the top 25 rankings, but both are looking to improve their sub-par conference records. 

The Wildcats were able to do that in the first game of the series with three players hitting homers. Sophia Carroll was able to stand out of the pack by recording a career-high four RBIs with a homer and a double. Both teams will need to buckle down on the mound if they are going to win this game tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

USATSI_18247569
