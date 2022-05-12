Arizona and Stanford will finish out their college softball regular season in a three-game series that begins on Thursday.

Arizona will host Stanford this weekend for its final Pac-12 series of the year. The Wildcats are coming into the series with an overall record of 32-18 and a Pac-12 record of 7-14. The Cardinal is bringing a record of 34-18 overall and a 9-12 conference record.

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Stanford at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats should be carrying some momentum into this final series after picking up a 5-2 win over California on Sunday. Although the game was scoreless through the first two innings, Arizona put up four runs in the top of the third off of two home runs to take the lead. Another run in the fifth and some stellar defense kept California at bay allowing the Wildcats to snag the win.

Stanford is coming off of two losses to Oregon over the weekend. The Ducks are just behind the Cardinal in the Pac-12 standings so it was unfortunate for them to drop two games and the series. In Stanford's series with Oregon, the Ducks outscored the Cardinal 8-4 over three games which secured the series win.

With both teams finishing up their regular season this weekend, the games should be highly competitive as sights are set on the NCAA tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.