Skip to main content

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arizona and Stanford will finish out their college softball regular season in a three-game series that begins on Thursday.

Arizona will host Stanford this weekend for its final Pac-12 series of the year. The Wildcats are coming into the series with an overall record of 32-18 and a Pac-12 record of 7-14. The Cardinal is bringing a record of 34-18 overall and a 9-12 conference record. 

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the Stanford at Arizona game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Wildcats should be carrying some momentum into this final series after picking up a 5-2 win over California on Sunday. Although the game was scoreless through the first two innings, Arizona put up four runs in the top of the third off of two home runs to take the lead. Another run in the fifth and some stellar defense kept California at bay allowing the Wildcats to snag the win.

Stanford is coming off of two losses to Oregon over the weekend. The Ducks are just behind the Cardinal in the Pac-12 standings so it was unfortunate for them to drop two games and the series. In Stanford's series with Oregon, the Ducks outscored the Cardinal 8-4 over three games which secured the series win. 

With both teams finishing up their regular season this weekend, the games should be highly competitive as sights are set on the NCAA tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Stanford at Arizona

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

How to Watch NFL Schedule Release

By Justin Carter12 seconds ago
USATSI_18246267
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Matthew Beighle12 seconds ago
imago1010518356h
College Softball

How to Watch Stanford at Arizona in College Softball

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
imago1010518389h
College Softball

How to Watch San Diego State at New Mexico in College Softball

By Christine Brown12 seconds ago
May 2, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by forward Mitchell Marner (not pictured) during the second period of game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Leafs vs. Lightning stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_12685763
College Softball

How to Watch ACC Tournament Quarterfinal: Virginia vs. Florida State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
imago1011059128h
College Softball

How to Watch SEC Tournament Second Round: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas in College Softball:

By Ben Macaluso30 minutes ago
imago1011606867h
Argentine Cup Soccer

How to Watch Patronato vs. Deportivo Morón

By Rafael Urbina50 minutes ago
May 6, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls a loose ball in front of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) during the first quarter in game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sixers vs. Heat stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy