Stanford vs. California Stream: Watch softball online, TV channel

Stanford will try to make it three in a row with a win against Cal today.

Stanford will hit the road for a three-game series against Cal beginning today. This will be the first time these two teams have met in a Pac-12 conference series since 2019. Stanford currently sits at 26-10 overall and 5-4 in conference play, while Cal sits at 22-17 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

How to Watch Stanford at California in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

Live stream the Stanford at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cal most recently dropped a series against Utah. The Bears were able to win the first game of the series with a score of 7-5, but they dropped games two and three. Despite the Bears taking the early lead in the final game, their defense did not prove strong enough to hold off the Utes.

The Cardinal are coming off a pair of wins against UCLA over the weekend, which allowed them to win the series. Both wins were low-scoring games, with only one run scored in each. Emily Young brought the lone run home on Saturday with a hit right up the middle that skirted by the centerfielder, allowing plenty of time for the run to score.

