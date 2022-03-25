Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse and Georgia Tech open a three-game series on Friday when the Orange visit the Yellow Jackets in college softball.

Syracuse heads into its weekend series with ACC foe Georgia Tech on a seven-game winning streak.

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Syracuse at Georgia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Orange were in a slump, losing six of seven, including five of their first six ACC games, but have bounced back with a long winning streak.

They now find themselves 17-9 on the year, but they are needing to get conference wins before they fall too far back in the standings.

On Friday, they hope that starts with a series-opening win against a Georgia Tech team that is coming off a big conference series win against Louisville last weekend.

The Yellow Jackets were swept by Duke and Florida State in their first two ACC series, but after losing game one to the Cardinals, they bounced back by winning the next two.

They were big wins for the Yellow Jackets after starting 0-7 in the conference and this weekend, they will hope they can keep their ACC winning streak alive and get a big home series win against Syracuse.

Both of these teams have gotten off to tough starts in conference play and could really use a series win this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_12906037
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs4 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pit Boss 250 Qualifying

By Phil Watson4 minutes ago
DAYTONA 500
NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR Without Cable

By Steve Benko6 minutes ago
Cleveland Guardians Shane Bieber
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch MLB Spring Training: Guardians vs Giants

By Adam Childs59 minutes ago
USATSI_17955823
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Oakland Athletics MLB Spring Training

By Adam Childs59 minutes ago
Ivory Coast Ghana
Soccer Tournaments

How to Watch France vs. Ivory Coast

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Young You
Figure Skating

How to Watch ISU World Championships, Women's Free

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
TRUCK SERIES
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

How to Watch XPEL 225 Qualifying

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
CUBS
MLB

How to Watch Marquee Sports Network Without Cable

By Steve Benko2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy