How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in College Softball

Syracuse and Georgia Tech open a three-game series on Friday when the Orange visit the Yellow Jackets in college softball.

Syracuse heads into its weekend series with ACC foe Georgia Tech on a seven-game winning streak.

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 25, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

The Orange were in a slump, losing six of seven, including five of their first six ACC games, but have bounced back with a long winning streak.

They now find themselves 17-9 on the year, but they are needing to get conference wins before they fall too far back in the standings.

On Friday, they hope that starts with a series-opening win against a Georgia Tech team that is coming off a big conference series win against Louisville last weekend.

The Yellow Jackets were swept by Duke and Florida State in their first two ACC series, but after losing game one to the Cardinals, they bounced back by winning the next two.

They were big wins for the Yellow Jackets after starting 0-7 in the conference and this weekend, they will hope they can keep their ACC winning streak alive and get a big home series win against Syracuse.

Both of these teams have gotten off to tough starts in conference play and could really use a series win this weekend.

