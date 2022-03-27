Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Georgia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college softball action, Syracuse will hit the road to take on Georgia Tech.

The 2022 college softball season is in full swing and fans will have plenty of good games to watch today. If you enjoy good competition between two talented teams, there is one matchup to make sure to catch. That game will come when Syracuse hits the road to face off against Georgia Tech.

How to Watch the Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Syracuse Orange at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Orange have gone 17-11 on the season thus far. Syracuse would like to string a few wins together to move up in the standings, but the program is off to a decent start. Last time out, the Orange ended up losing to Georgia Tech by a final score of 4-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Yellow Jackets hold a 22-9 overall record coming into this game. Georgia Tech has looked very good so far this season and will look to continue doing so today. As we mentioned, the Yellow Jackets defeated the Orange 4-2 yesterday.

This should be a fun game to watch between two hungry teams. Syracuse has lost the first two games of this series to Georgia Tech and would like to find some revenge. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
27
2022

Syracuse at Georgia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (National)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17549066
