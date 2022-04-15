How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball

Syracuse will hit the road to take on Louisville in an intriguing Friday evening matchup in college softball.

With the 2022 college softball season moving forward are an insane pace, teams are starting to get to a very important part of their schedules. Those who want to compete late in the year will need to solidify their spot in the standings. One intriguing game to watch today will feature Syracuse hitting the road to face off against Louisville.

How to Watch the Syracuse Orange at Louisville Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (G)

Ahead of today's game, the Orange have opened up the year with a 20-15 record. Syracuse has looked good at times but has also struggled at times and needs to find consistency. In their last game, the Orange beat Canisius by a final score of 12-1.

For the Cardinals, this is a chance to get back on track as well. Louisville has gone just 21-17 this year and must find a way to string some wins together soon. Last time out, the Cardinals ended up losing to Kentucky by a final score of 9-0.

This should be a good matchup to watch between two teams needing a win. Both are talented but have not been able to put things together fully. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

