How to Watch Syracuse at Louisville in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday afternoon in college softball action, Syracuse will hit the road to take on Louisville.

The 2022 college softball season has been flying by and it's hard to believe how deep into the season we are. At this point in the year, fans are starting to get an idea of who could compete for a championship at the end of the year. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Syracuse hitting the road to take on Louisville.

How to Watch the Syracuse Orange at Louisville Cardinals Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (National)

You can live stream the Syracuse Orange at Louisville Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Orange have gone 20-17 to open up the year. Syracuse needs to string some wins together in order to become a legitimate contender. In their last game, the Orange ended up losing to Louisville by a final score of 4-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cardinals are 23-17 at this point in the year. Just like the Orange, Louisville has to find a way to put together a winning streak. After beating the Orange in the first two games of this series, the Cardinals will look for the series sweep today.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Both of these teams are talented and fairly evenly matched. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

