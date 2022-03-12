Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Syracuse and Virginia Tech battle in the second of a three-game series on Saturday afternoon

Virginia Tech has lived up to its high ranking heading into this weekend. The Hokies entered the weekend 15-3 and had won four straight.

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 a.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the Syracuse at Virginia Tech match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies have climbed into the top ten with their hot start that included a huge three-game sweep of ACC rival Clemson last weekend.

Virginia Tech has been very good this year only losing to Alabama (twice) and Charlotte. It has been a great start and one that has shown that the Hokies are one of the best teams in the ACC.

Syracuse, though, is looking slow their momentum and pick up big wins against them this weekend.

The Orange come into the weekend just 10-6 after losing two of three to NC State last weekend in their first ACC series of the year.

Syracuse is a huge underdog against Virginia Tech but will try to catch the Hokies looking ahead and pull off a couple of big upsets.

It won't be easy, though, as Virginia Tech has had little problem taking care of the teams they should beat this season.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Syracuse at Virginia Tech in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
