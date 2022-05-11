Syracuse vs. Louisville stream: Watch online, TV channel

The winner of first-round matchup between Syracuse and Louisville draws No. 2 Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.

Syracuse (25-20) and Louisville (27-24) finished below .500 in ACC softball play this season and face off in the first round at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon to open the conference tournament.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Louisville in ACC Softball Tournament, Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Syracuse vs. Louisville college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 9 seeded Orange finished 7-15 in ACC play but come into the conference tournament on a four-game winning streak. Syracuse closed out regular-season play by sweeping North Carolina over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Cardinals went to No. 19 Notre Dame and were swept, including a 9-1 loss in six innings. Louisville leads the all-time series with the Orange 27-11 and swept Syracuse at home on April 15-17.

Angel Jasso slashed .366/.428/.618 for the Orange with 21 stolen bases in 26 attempts. Neli Casares-Maher provides the pop with 12 homers and 37 RBIs.

Lindsey Hendrix posted a 2.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 96 innings for Syracuse, striking out 94.

For the Cardinals, Carmyn Greenwood has a .407/.463/.837 batting line with 14 homers and 52 RBI. Taylor Roby led the team with 15 long balls and did the bulk of the pitching. She has a 3.43 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 163.1 innings, starting 28 of her 42 appearances.

Regional restrictions may apply.