Syracuse vs. Louisville stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Louisville in ACC Softball Tournament, Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The winner of first-round matchup between Syracuse and Louisville draws No. 2 Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals.

Syracuse (25-20) and Louisville (27-24) finished below .500 in ACC softball play this season and face off in the first round at Vartabedian Field in Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon to open the conference tournament.

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Louisville in ACC Softball Tournament, Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream the Syracuse vs. Louisville college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 9 seeded Orange finished 7-15 in ACC play but come into the conference tournament on a four-game winning streak. Syracuse closed out regular-season play by sweeping North Carolina over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Cardinals went to No. 19 Notre Dame and were swept, including a 9-1 loss in six innings. Louisville leads the all-time series with the Orange 27-11 and swept Syracuse at home on April 15-17.

Angel Jasso slashed .366/.428/.618 for the Orange with 21 stolen bases in 26 attempts. Neli Casares-Maher provides the pop with 12 homers and 37 RBIs.

Lindsey Hendrix posted a 2.63 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 96 innings for Syracuse, striking out 94.

For the Cardinals, Carmyn Greenwood has a .407/.463/.837 batting line with 14 homers and 52 RBI. Taylor Roby led the team with 15 long balls and did the bulk of the pitching. She has a 3.43 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 163.1 innings, starting 28 of her 42 appearances.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Syracuse vs. Louisville in ACC Softball Tournament, Game 1

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
college soccer
Ligue 1

OGC Nice vs. AS Saint-Étienne stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle51 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

Syracuse vs. Louisville stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson51 seconds ago
May 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes (15) tags Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Ben Gamel (18) out at home plate during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 5/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor (3) first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) infielder Zach McKinstry (8) and infielder Hanser Alberto (17) celebrate the victory against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Dodgers vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson30 minutes ago
MSU Softball
College Softball

Mississippi State vs. LSU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
RED WINGS
Minor League Baseball

Red Wings vs. Red Sox stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

Indiana vs. Penn State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Cycling
Cycling

Stage 5: Catania to Messina stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy