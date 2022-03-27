Florida will try to pick up a win against No. 14 Tennessee after dropping the first two games of the series in college softball.

Tennessee is currently 22-8 this season. With conference play underway, the team is 5-2 within the SEC conference, which puts them comfortably in third place.

How to Watch Tennessee at Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Tennessee at Florida game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lady Volunteers are currently on a three-game win streak, with two of those wins coming against No. 6 Florida — on Friday with a score of 6-0 and again yesterday with a score of 7-2 to clinch the series.

Senior pitcher Ashley Rogers returned to the circle in yesterday's game after an injury kept her sidelined for over a month. She went nine-up, nine-down in the first three innings while throwing five strikeouts. Sophomore lefty Bailey McCachren came in to relieve Rogers so she didn't overdo it.

While the Gators have a great overall record of 26-5 this season, they have struggled a bit in conference play thus far and sit at 4-4. Despite losing the first two games of the series against Florida, the team will be trying to pick up a win to gain a bit of momentum before heading to UCF on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.