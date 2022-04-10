Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Georgia in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee will hit the road to take on Georgia on Sunday afternoon in college softball action.

The 2022 college softball season will continue forward with quite a few great games on the schedule for Sunday. Whether you enjoy watching ranked teams go head-to-head or simply a good game, there is action for you. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature Tennessee hitting the road to take on Georgia.

Ahead of today's game, the Volunteers have gone 26-11 so far this season. Tennessee looks like a team that could make a run later on this season. In their last game, the Volunteers ended up beating the Bulldogs by a final score of 11-5 to even out the series at one game apiece.

On the other side of this matchup, the Bulldogs are 32-8 and are without a doubt legitimate national championship contenders. Georgia will look to win this series in the rubber match this afternoon. Some revenge after losing to the Volunteers last game would be sweet.

This is the kind of game that you aren't going to want to miss. Both of these teams have the potential to compete for a title this season. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with a big-time win today.

