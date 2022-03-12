Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee and Missouri play the second of a big three-game SEC series on Saturday in Columbia

Tennessee has once again shown why it is one of the best teams in the country lately as it comes into the weekend on a seven-game winning streak. 

How to Watch Tennessee at Missouri in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Volunteers have stumbled a couple of times this year in losing three in a row, but they have come against good teams and they nearly beat No. 1 Oklahoma two weeks ago but gave up three leads when having a chance to win in the 9-8 extra-inning loss.

They have regrouped, though, as they head into SEC play trying to prove that they are one of the best teams in the conference.

Tennessee will get tested this weekend against a Missouri team that comes into the weekend 16-4 and on a four-game winning streak.

The Tigers have played well this year and even have a big win against No. 5 Washington earlier this season

Missouri might not be the team that many are talking about in the SEC, but the Tigers are very capable of playing with anyone in the conference and competing for the top of the SEC standings.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Tennessee at Missouri in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
