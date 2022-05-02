Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ole Miss and Tennessee will battle it out on Monday in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will wrap up their three-game series on Monday. The SEC rivals have each picked up a win.

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Tennessee at Ole Miss game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this series, each team has won in exciting fashion. The Rebels picked up the win in the first game with a 5-4 victory. Ole Miss went up early in the bottom of the first inning, bringing two runs home. Tennessee tied it up in the top of the fourth, but Ole Miss was able to regain the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth. The Rebels extended their lead in the fifth to make it 4-2, but the Volunteers brought two runs home in the seventh to tie it up. Catelyn Riley's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh secured the victory for Ole Miss.

The Volunteers were able to win game two without much of a fight. The team put on quite the offensive show with a 10-1 win.

Both teams will be looking to win today's game and use it as momentum moving into their final SEC series next weekend. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Tennessee at Ole Miss

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) look for the puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Hurricanes Game 1

By Phil Watson2 minutes ago
la-hija-del-embajador-sancar-mavi-sefirin-kizi
entertainment

How to Watch La Hija Del Embajador Season 3 Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Godoy Cruz vs. Central Córdoba (SE)

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Soccer

CA Platense vs. Argentinos Juniors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

CD Godoy Cruz vs. CA Central Cordoba SE: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Soccer

Villarreal CF vs. Liverpool FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch NBC Sports Chicago Without Cable

By Justin Carter2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy