Ole Miss and Tennessee will battle it out on Monday in the rubber match of the three-game series.

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

So far this series, each team has won in exciting fashion. The Rebels picked up the win in the first game with a 5-4 victory. Ole Miss went up early in the bottom of the first inning, bringing two runs home. Tennessee tied it up in the top of the fourth, but Ole Miss was able to regain the lead with a run in the bottom of the fourth. The Rebels extended their lead in the fifth to make it 4-2, but the Volunteers brought two runs home in the seventh to tie it up. Catelyn Riley's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh secured the victory for Ole Miss.

The Volunteers were able to win game two without much of a fight. The team put on quite the offensive show with a 10-1 win.

Both teams will be looking to win today's game and use it as momentum moving into their final SEC series next weekend.

