Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida State and Tennessee battle Thursday afternoon on the first day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Florida State starts a brutal weekend with a game against No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday. The Seminoles will play five games in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational over the weekend and all five of those games will be against ranked opponents.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Tennessee vs Florida State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Seminoles are ranked No. 5 after going 4-0 last weekend where they outscored their opponents 35-2. It was a dominating weekend and they added on another win on Thursday when they beat South Alabama 4-3.

The competition ramps up starting with a Thursday game against No. 15 Tennessee before they also play No. 9 Texas on Friday, No. 16 Michigan and No. 24 UCF on Saturday, and then No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

Tennessee will look to start the Seminoles weekend off with a loss as it looks to get off on the right foot in the invitational.

The Volunteers went 4-0 in their first weekend when they beat UNC Greensboro and Maryland once and then swept FIU in a two-game set 

Like the Seminoles, it was a great weekend for the Volunteers but it gets much tougher this weekend.

This will be the second game of the day for Tennessee as they are scheduled to play Notre Dame earlier in the day

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Tennessee vs Florida State in College Softballs

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
4;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17680213
PGA Tour

How to Watch The Genesis Invitational, First Round

45 seconds ago
Jan 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) dribbles as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Malaki Branham (22) guards during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Minnesota at Penn State

45 seconds ago
FLORIDA STATE
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida State

45 seconds ago
imago1009751443h
Liga ACB Basketball

How to Watch Copa Del Rey Quarterfinals #2: Real Madrid vs. Rio Breogan

30 minutes ago
soccer fans
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Porto vs. Lazio

1 hour ago
san lorenzo
Professional League Cup

How to Watch Gimnasia (LP) vs. San Lorenzo

1 hour ago
Basketball Fans 5
Italian Basket Serie A League

How to Watch Virtus Bologna vs. Brindisi

1 hour ago
soccer
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Sevilla vs. Dinamo Zagreb

1 hour ago
genk soccer stadium
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Olympiacos

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy