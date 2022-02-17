Florida State and Tennessee battle Thursday afternoon on the first day of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

Florida State starts a brutal weekend with a game against No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday. The Seminoles will play five games in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational over the weekend and all five of those games will be against ranked opponents.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Seminoles are ranked No. 5 after going 4-0 last weekend where they outscored their opponents 35-2. It was a dominating weekend and they added on another win on Thursday when they beat South Alabama 4-3.

The competition ramps up starting with a Thursday game against No. 15 Tennessee before they also play No. 9 Texas on Friday, No. 16 Michigan and No. 24 UCF on Saturday, and then No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

Tennessee will look to start the Seminoles weekend off with a loss as it looks to get off on the right foot in the invitational.

The Volunteers went 4-0 in their first weekend when they beat UNC Greensboro and Maryland once and then swept FIU in a two-game set

Like the Seminoles, it was a great weekend for the Volunteers but it gets much tougher this weekend.

This will be the second game of the day for Tennessee as they are scheduled to play Notre Dame earlier in the day

