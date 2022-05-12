Tennessee vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mississippi State will try to pull off its second upset in this tournament with a win over Tennessee today.

No. 3 seeded Tennessee and No. 11 seeded Mississippi State will play today in round two of the SEC tournament. 

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State made it into this quarterfinal game after knocking off No. 6 seeded LSU yesterday. The game was a close 7-4 win that went into extra innings and was not completed until the ninth.

The game was back and forth, with Mississippi State scoring first. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the first to take a quick 2-0 lead and LSU answered in the bottom of the second with two runs to tie it up. Mississippi State scored two more runs in the top of the third to regain the lead. The score remained 4-2 until LSU put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up, forcing extra innings. The Bulldogs scored the final three runs at the top of the ninth and denied LSU from scoring to defeat the Tigers to move on.

Tennessee had a bye in the first round due to its high seeding. The Lady Vols come into the tournament on a three-game win streak after sweeping Auburn in the final series of the season.

With both teams having their sights set on a championship, Mississippi State cannot be ruled out to pull off another upset in this tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
12
2022

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

MSU Softball
College Softball

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Softball
College Softball

Penn State vs. Nebraska stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
VIRGINIA TECH SOFTBALL
College Softball

Virginia Tech vs. Syracuse stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

Cognizant Founders Cup stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Cycling
2022 Giro dItalia

Giro d'Italia: Stage 6 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso2 hours ago
Doubles Tennis
NHL

BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Seamus Power hits a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
European PGA Tour

Soudal Open, First Round stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
ATP/WTA Tennis

Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
May 9, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) and left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) and defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) celebrate the win over the Dallas Stars in game four of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy