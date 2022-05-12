Tennessee vs. Mississippi State stream: Watch online, TV channel

Mississippi State will try to pull off its second upset in this tournament with a win over Tennessee today.

No. 3 seeded Tennessee and No. 11 seeded Mississippi State will play today in round two of the SEC tournament.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 12, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mississippi State made it into this quarterfinal game after knocking off No. 6 seeded LSU yesterday. The game was a close 7-4 win that went into extra innings and was not completed until the ninth.

The game was back and forth, with Mississippi State scoring first. The Bulldogs scored two runs in the top of the first to take a quick 2-0 lead and LSU answered in the bottom of the second with two runs to tie it up. Mississippi State scored two more runs in the top of the third to regain the lead. The score remained 4-2 until LSU put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up, forcing extra innings. The Bulldogs scored the final three runs at the top of the ninth and denied LSU from scoring to defeat the Tigers to move on.

Tennessee had a bye in the first round due to its high seeding. The Lady Vols come into the tournament on a three-game win streak after sweeping Auburn in the final series of the season.

With both teams having their sights set on a championship, Mississippi State cannot be ruled out to pull off another upset in this tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.