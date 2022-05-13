Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee vs Missouri in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After a 13-inning shutout from Tennessee, it looks to keep rolling to the final when it takes on Missouri.

The first semifinal is all set for a big showdown between No. 3 Tennessee and No. 7 Missouri. Tennessee has been tremendous all year with a No. 8 overall ranking, a 39-15 record and a 15-8 conference record. Missouri is ranked in the top 25 as well at No. 19 with a 35-19 record but a 12-11 conference record which dropped them a few spots in the SEC standings. The Volunteers have won two SEC titles, their last dating back to 2011. Missouri has four conference titles but none in the SEC. But it's one step away from changing all of that. 

How to Watch SEC Tournament Semifinal: Tennessee vs. Missouri in College Softball Today:

Match Date: May 13, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the SEC Tournament Semifinal: Tennessee vs. Missouri game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Missouri didn't have a bye in the first round like Tennessee so it has already played two games in this tournament. They've both resulted in the same outcome: with a shutout of its opponent. The Tigers first beat No. 10 Auburn by a score of 1-0. The very next day they pulled off a huge upset against No. 2 Alabama by winning 3-0. Missouri might not be dazzling on offense but its getting the job done. 

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 4 nationally so that signature win should build tremendous momentum going into this semifinal. Laurin Krings tossed seven shutout innings to get the win. Jordan Weber tossed the shutout against Auburn. If either pitches today, they have a great shot at pulling another upset all the way to the final. 

Tennessee won't go quietly of course as it tossed its own shutout against Mississippi State winning 1-0. The amazing thing was that the game took 13 innings and Ashley Rogers threw a complete game. More stunningly, the Bulldogs only amassed three hits. It was the longest game in Tennessee softball and SEC Tournament history. It should be watched closely how essentially playing a double-header yesterday will affect the Volunteers play today. 

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

May
13
2022

SEC Semifinal: Tennessee vs. Missouri

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennessee Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Tennessee vs Missouri in College Softball

By Ben Macalusojust now
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Alex Barthjust now
jrue-holiday
SI Guide

The Bucks Look to Knock Out the Celtics

By Kevin Sweeney7 minutes ago
imago1011279490h
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Wydad Casablanca vs. Atlético Petróleos de Luanda

By Rafael Urbina10 minutes ago
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma vs Iowa State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State in College Softball

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern in College Baseball

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
college soccer
Peruvian Primera Division Soccer

How to Watch Sporting Cristal vs Ayacucho

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Steve Stricker
PGA Tour Champions Golf

How to Watch the 2022 Regions Tradition Second Round

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy