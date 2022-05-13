How to Watch Tennessee vs Missouri in College Softball

After a 13-inning shutout from Tennessee, it looks to keep rolling to the final when it takes on Missouri.

The first semifinal is all set for a big showdown between No. 3 Tennessee and No. 7 Missouri. Tennessee has been tremendous all year with a No. 8 overall ranking, a 39-15 record and a 15-8 conference record. Missouri is ranked in the top 25 as well at No. 19 with a 35-19 record but a 12-11 conference record which dropped them a few spots in the SEC standings. The Volunteers have won two SEC titles, their last dating back to 2011. Missouri has four conference titles but none in the SEC. But it's one step away from changing all of that.

Missouri didn't have a bye in the first round like Tennessee so it has already played two games in this tournament. They've both resulted in the same outcome: with a shutout of its opponent. The Tigers first beat No. 10 Auburn by a score of 1-0. The very next day they pulled off a huge upset against No. 2 Alabama by winning 3-0. Missouri might not be dazzling on offense but its getting the job done.

The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 4 nationally so that signature win should build tremendous momentum going into this semifinal. Laurin Krings tossed seven shutout innings to get the win. Jordan Weber tossed the shutout against Auburn. If either pitches today, they have a great shot at pulling another upset all the way to the final.

Tennessee won't go quietly of course as it tossed its own shutout against Mississippi State winning 1-0. The amazing thing was that the game took 13 innings and Ashley Rogers threw a complete game. More stunningly, the Bulldogs only amassed three hits. It was the longest game in Tennessee softball and SEC Tournament history. It should be watched closely how essentially playing a double-header yesterday will affect the Volunteers play today.

