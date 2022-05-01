Skip to main content

How to Watch Tennessee at Ole Miss in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tennessee and Ole Miss will face off on Sunday in an intriguing college softball matchup.

The 2022 college softball regular season is nearly over and contending teams are gearing up for a run at a national championship. For teams who aren't contenders, simply finishing off the season strong would be considered a win. One intriguing game to watch today will feature Tennessee hitting the road to take on Ole Miss.

How to Watch the Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Tennessee Volunteers at Ole Miss Rebels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Volunteers have gone 34-14 so far this season. At this point in the year, Tennessee looks like a team that could compete for a championship. The Volunteers are coming off of a tough 5-4 loss against Ole Miss in their last game.

On the other side of the matchup, the Rebels are 35-14 on the year. Just like the Volunteers, Ole Miss is a legitimate contender this season. After beating the Volunteers in game one of the series, the Rebels will look to guarantee a series win over Tennessee.

This is going to be a very fun game to watch. Both of these teams are loaded with talent and look to be legitimate title contenders. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win this evening.

