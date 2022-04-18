Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lady Volunteers will look to complete the sweep over the Aggies on Monday.

Texas A&M will try to pick up a win on Monday in the series finale with Tennessee. On Sunday, Tennessee improved its record to 29-12 and 10-6 in conference play after picking up an 11-8 win to clinch the series. Unfortunately for the Aggies, the loss moved them to a 3-11 SEC record and 24-16 overall. 

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Sunday's game certainly did not disappoint fans. The second game of the series was back and forth the entire game. The Aggies got on the board first in the top of the third inninf with two runs. The Vols went up in the bottom of the third with three runs. Texas A&M tied it up in the top of the fourth, before Tennessee went back up in the bottom of the fifth. 

The game started getting interesting in the top of the sixth when the Aggies scored five runs to take an 8-4 lead. While the Vols scored another three runs in the bottom of the sixth, they still trailed heading into the seventh. The Aggies were unable to score any more runs. Graduate catcher Kelcy Leach stunned in the bottom of the seventh with a grand slam walk-off to win the game.

With Tennessee flying high off of Sunday's win, it will take some serious motivation to see Texas A&M rally and prevent the sweep.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Texas A&M at Tennessee

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

