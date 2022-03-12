Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

SEC rivals collide on Saturday when Texas A&M and Auburn battle in the second of a three-game series

Auburn heads into the weekend as hot as any team in the country. They came into this series on a 13 game winning streak and were 21-1. 

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (G)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Auburn match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tigers only loss was a tough 9-0 defeat to No. 3 UCLA, but they have played great in every other game.

They still are being overlooked in a loaded SEC conference and this weekend they are trying to continue to prove that they belong.

Texas A&M, though, will be looking to bring the Tigers back down to Earth as the Aggies look to build off their 4-1 win against Texas State on Wednesday.

The Aggies snapped a two-game losing streak with that win and improved their record to 15-5 entering the weekend.

Four of their five losses have come to ranked teams as they have yet to beat a team in the top 25.

They come into this series as a big underdog, but are trying to show that they can compete with the top teams of the SEC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

Texas A&M at Auburn in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (G)
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17869004
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Bruins

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kraken at Canadiens

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 10, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators goalie Anton Forsberg (31) makes a save in front of Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks at Senators

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Mar 4, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) controls the puck defends by Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period at Honda Center. The Golden Knights won 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Ducks at Devils

By Matthew Beighlejust now
Supercross
AMA Supercross

How to Watch AMA Supercross Monster Energy Series, Round 10

By Brandon Rushjust now
USATSI_16555611
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Grand Rapids Gold at Capital City Go-Go

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
BASEBALL FANS
College Baseball

How to Watch Boston College at Miami in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in College Softball

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1008254753h
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Almirante Brown vs. CA Estudiantes BA

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy