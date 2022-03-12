How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Auburn heads into the weekend as hot as any team in the country. They came into this series on a 13 game winning streak and were 21-1.
How to Watch Texas A&M at Auburn in Women's College Softball Today:
Match Date: Mar. 12, 2022
Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET
TV: SEC Network (G)
The Tigers only loss was a tough 9-0 defeat to No. 3 UCLA, but they have played great in every other game.
They still are being overlooked in a loaded SEC conference and this weekend they are trying to continue to prove that they belong.
Texas A&M, though, will be looking to bring the Tigers back down to Earth as the Aggies look to build off their 4-1 win against Texas State on Wednesday.
The Aggies snapped a two-game losing streak with that win and improved their record to 15-5 entering the weekend.
Four of their five losses have come to ranked teams as they have yet to beat a team in the top 25.
They come into this series as a big underdog, but are trying to show that they can compete with the top teams of the SEC.
