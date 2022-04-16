How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball

Texas A&M travels to Tennessee on Saturday for the first of a three-game set with the Volunteers

Texas A&M will go for its second straight win on Saturday when it hits the road to Tennessee.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The Aggies were able to avoid a sweep against LSU on Sunday when they beat the Tigers 5-4. They had dropped the first two games 2-1 and 11-8 but were able to salvage a win in the finale.

The win improved their overall record to 24-14 but was just their third SEC win as they have really struggled in conference play.

Saturday they hope they can start to turn the tables in the SEC and get a huge road win against a Tennessee team that is coming off a series loss to Georgia last weekend.

The Volunteers lost game one 8-2 to the Bulldogs, but got a win in game two 11-5. Unfortunately, they couldn't finish off the series win and were run-ruled 12-4 in game three.

The two losses dropped them to 8-6 in the SEC and snapped a stretch of two straight series wins in conference play.

This weekend, though, they will look to get back on track and knock off Texas A&M at home.

