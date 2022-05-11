Texas A&M takes on Florida in the first round of the SEC college softball tournament on Wednesday evening.

Texas A&M kicked off the SEC tournament on Tuesday with a 5-3 win over South Carolina.

How to Watch SEC Tournament: Texas A&M vs Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

The Aggies snapped a two-game losing streak with the win and now get a date with No. 5 Florida.

Texas A&M broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the third when it scored three times. The Aggies added another run in the bottom of the fourth to take a 4-3 lead and then held off a rally to get the win.

It was just their second win in the last nine games as they stumbled to end the season. Friday, though, they will look to pull off a big upset and knock off Florida for the second time this season.

Florida did lose a 5-0 decision to the Aggies back on March 19 but won the other two games against Texas A&M.

The Gators finished the regular season 41-15 but were just 13-11 in the SEC. They didn't play poorly but were inconsistent in conference play this year.

They have enough talent to make a run in the SEC tournament but first must take care of a tricky Texas A&M team.

