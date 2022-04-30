Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Missouri in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas A&M takes on Missouri on Saturday, looking to even the three-game series after dropping a heartbreaker on Friday.

Texas A&M is on the road looking to pick up a huge road series win at Missouri, but the Aggies came up just short in game one on Friday.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Missouri in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Live stream the Texas A&M at Missouri game on fuboTV:

They came back from a 5-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the top of the sixth, but the Tigers scored two in the bottom of the eighth to win.

The Aggies are fresh off a huge series win against No. 2 Alabama last weekend and are looking to get another huge win this weekend, but now they must win the next two games.

The Tigers will be looking to thwart that attempt and protect their home field with another win on Saturday.

The win on Friday was Missouri's fifth straight and got the Tigers back to .500 in the SEC at 9-9.

The Tigers got a huge sweep last weekend against Kentucky and followed up with a non-conference win against Saint Louis on Wednesday.

Missouri has been playing great over the last week and will look to continue it on Saturday with its second straight win against Texas A&M.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Texas A&M at Missouri in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Softball
College Softball

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Stream: Watch online, TV channel

