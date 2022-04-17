Tennessee will use yesterday's big win as motivation to try and pick up the series win on Sunday against Texas A&M in college softball.

Texas A&M and Tennessee will meet for the second game of a three-game series today in SEC play. The Aggies are currently 24-15 on the season with a 3-10 conference record. The Lady Volunteers are having a better season with an overall record of 28-12 and an SEC record of 9-6.

How to Watch Texas A&M at Tennessee in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

Tennessee picked up the win in the first game of the series to improve its SEC record. The Lady Volunteers found themselves on the board first with one run in the bottom of the second inning. The Aggies answered with four runs of their own in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Unfortunately for them, the Aggies were unable to hold that lead for long. Tennessee began closing the gap immediately and the two teams went back and forth until the Volunteers went ahead to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.

Tennessee sophomore Zaida Puni hit a two-run walk-off home run to bring the win home. The victory marked head coach Karen Weekly's 1200th career win. Weekly is now the 14th coach in NCAA Division I history to reach the 1200 win milestone.

The Vols will look to pick up the series win with a victory over the Aggies this afternoon.

