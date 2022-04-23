Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas at Oklahoma State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas takes on rival Oklahoma State on Saturday for the second of a three-game set with the Cowgirls

Texas is riding high coming into the weekend after it dealt No. 1 Oklahoma its first loss of the year last Saturday when it beat the Sooners 4-2.

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the Texas at Oklahoma State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Longhorns broke a scoreless tie with one in the fifth and three more in the six to get the upset win. The win came after they had lost the first two against Oklahoma, but it proved that the Sooners were beatable.

The Longhorns made it two wins in a row with a 6-4 win against Houston on Wednesday, but are getting tested again this weekend against No. 6 Oklahoma State.

The Cowgirls will look to slow the momentum of the Longhorns on Saturday as it tries to pick up a huge home series win.

Oklahoma State came into the weekend tied with the Sooners for the top spot in the Big 12 and is looking to set up a huge final weekend with Oklahoma in two weeks.

The Cowgirls must first take care of a very good Texas team and keep themselves from looking ahead to their rival.

Regional restrictions may apply.

