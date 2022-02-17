Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Auburn in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas Tech and Auburn play the second game of the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday afternoon in college softball.

Texas Tech heads to Florida on Thursday looking to compete with some great teams this weekend.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Auburn in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (National)

Live stream the Texas Tech vs. Auburn match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Raiders won their first three games last weekend but dropped their final game in Houston when they got beat 3-1 the Cougars. 

They beat Houston 1-0 on Saturday but failed to get the sweep and finished the weekend 3-1.

Thursday, they will look to get a win in their first game in Florida against an Auburn team that is undefeated on the year.

The Tigers went 5-0 last weekend as they ran through Seton Hall and St. John's twice and finished the weekend with a big 8-0 win over UMass Lowell.

They outscored their opponents 40-4 in rolling to a perfect first weekend.

The competition ramps up this weekend as they will play two ranked teams and a very good USF team.

Auburn has looked good so far, but this weekend will show them just how good they really are.

How To Watch

February
17
2022

Texas Tech vs. Auburn in College Softball

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (National)
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
