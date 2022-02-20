How to Watch Texas Tech vs LSU in College Softball

Texas Tech and LSU wrap up their time in Florida when they battle Sunday morning in the St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational

Texas Tech looks to snap a six-game losing streak on Sunday morning when it battles an LSU team looking to bounce back from a loss.

How to Watch Texas Tech vs LSU in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Live stream the Texas Tech vs LSU match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Red Raiders came to Florida 3-1, but have lost its first five games this weekend and are looking to end the weekend on a high note with a win.

Texas Tech has not had an easy time in Florida but it has had a tough schedule that included No. 6 Washington on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the loss to Washington, the Red Raiders played their best game so far as they held the high-powered Huskies to just one run in the 1-0 loss.

The weekend hasn't gone well, but Sunday morning they will look to finally get back in the win column against LSU.

The Tigers will look to keep that from happening as they try and snap a three-game losing streak.

LSU won its opening game against Oklahoma State 10-2 this weekend, but have lost to Washington, Notre Dame and Michigan since.

Both of these teams are in need of a win on Sunday which should make this a great game.

Regional restrictions may apply.