How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Texas vs Arkansas

NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Texas vs Arkansas in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Arkansas will look to make it nine wins in a row with a victory over Texas in the Fayetteville super regional on Thursday in college softball.

Texas and Arkansas will square off tonight in the opening game of the Fayetteville super regional. Texas is currently 41-18-1 on the season and Arkansas is 48-9. 

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Longhorns are coming off of their Seattle regional against Washington in which they picked up an 8-2 win over Washington in the first game but lost 2-1 in the second to force a deciding third matchup. Luckily for Longhorns fans, Texas was able to win a close 3-2 game to advance to the super regional. 

Arkansas is currently on an eight-game winning streak which it will look to extend to nine tonight. In the Razorbacks' Fayetteville regional, they beat Princeton 11-0 in five innings before taking on Oregon and beating the Ducks 6-2 and 9-3 to advance to the super regional. 

The Razorbacks will look to continue making history this season and continue on in the tournament with wins over Texas today and tomorrow. This is the first time Arkansas has ever made it to a super regional and with the power the team has in the lineup, it is looking promising for the Razorbacks to emerge victorious. 

While the Razorbacks are a strong team, so is Texas. The Longhorns will look to Hailey Dolcini in the circle to provide another stellar performance sending batters to the dugout instead of on a base.

