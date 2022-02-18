Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas vs Florida State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Texas begins play in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Friday afternoon with a game against No. 5 Florida State

Texas heads to Florida for the second time in two weekends looking to improve on its 5-1 record.

How to Watch Texas vs Florida State in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the Texas vs Florida State match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Longhorns went 4-1 in Ft. Myers, FL last weekend as they beat Boston College twice and Florida Gulf Coast once. The Horns took down No. 15 Clemson 4-0. They did drop a game to host FGCU, but still had a good weekend.

They followed the weekend up with an 8-4 win against McNeese State on Wednesday before heading to Florida.

First up for the Longhorns is a tough battle with a No. 5 Florida State team that is coming off a big 9-3 win over No. 15 Tennessee on Friday.

The win against the Volunteers kept the Seminoles undefeated after 4-0 last weekend and then beat South Alabama on Wednesday.

It has been an impressive start for Florida State, but it will be tested this weekend as the Seminoles play four more ranked teams including a huge game with No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

This should be a great game between two very good teams with the winner picking up a huge early-season victory.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
