How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Texas vs Oklahoma

The top-ranked Sooners look to continue a dominant run this season as they take on Texas in the Women's College World Series.

After another dominant victory in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series, No.1 Oklahoma will take on unseeded Texas in its second game in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The top-ranked Sooners are arguably the most dominant team in all of sports with a 55-2 record this season, with 39 of those wins coming by run rule and are riding a six-game winning streak. Texas, on the other hand, upset No. 5 UCLA in the opening round in a 7-2 victory.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma Today

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

The top-ranked, top-seeded Sooners started slowly against Northwestern in their opening-round matchup. Heading into the bottom of the third inning, Oklahoma trailed the Wildcats 1-0. However, the onslaught began in the third inning when the Sooners scored six runs in the frame, including a grand slam by Tiare Jennings. The Sooners then got another grand slam by Jana Johns in a seven-run fourth innings to break the game open. Eventually, Oklahoma went on to win 13-2 to remain in the winner's bracket.

As for Texas, the Longhorns stunned UCLA with a WCWS program record seven runs on 13 hits. Freshman third baseman Mia Scott tied her career-high with four hits and ended up just a home run short of the cycle in a two-RBI effort.

Texas looks to pull off another massive upset when it takes on top-seeded Oklahoma on Saturday.

