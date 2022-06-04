Skip to main content

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Texas vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top-ranked Sooners look to continue a dominant run this season as they take on Texas in the Women's College World Series.

After another dominant victory in the opening round of the Women’s College World Series, No.1 Oklahoma will take on unseeded Texas in its second game in Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The top-ranked Sooners are arguably the most dominant team in all of sports with a 55-2 record this season, with 39 of those wins coming by run rule and are riding a six-game winning streak. Texas, on the other hand, upset No. 5 UCLA in the opening round in a 7-2 victory.

How to Watch Texas vs. Oklahoma Today

Game Date: June 4, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC 

Live stream Texas vs. Oklahoma on fuboTV: Get Access Now!

The top-ranked, top-seeded Sooners started slowly against Northwestern in their opening-round matchup. Heading into the bottom of the third inning, Oklahoma trailed the Wildcats 1-0. However, the onslaught began in the third inning when the Sooners scored six runs in the frame, including a grand slam by Tiare Jennings. The Sooners then got another grand slam by Jana Johns in a seven-run fourth innings to break the game open. Eventually, Oklahoma went on to win 13-2 to remain in the winner's bracket.

As for Texas, the Longhorns stunned UCLA with a WCWS program record seven runs on 13 hits. Freshman third baseman Mia Scott tied her career-high with four hits and ended up just a home run short of the cycle in a two-RBI effort.

Texas looks to pull off another massive upset when it takes on top-seeded Oklahoma on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Texas vs. Oklahoma

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USFL
USFL

How to Watch New Orleans Breakers vs Birmingham Stallions in Spanish

By Ben Macalusojust now
PBA Bowling
PBA Bowling

2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USFL
USFL

How to Watch the New Orleans Breakers vs. Birmingham Stallions

By Alex Barthjust now
Florida State Oklahoma Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Women’s College World Series: Texas vs Oklahoma

By Evan Lazarjust now
May 18, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tiger Woods and Anirban Lahiri walk the 5th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

Women's Open Golf Championship stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Italy vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Turkey vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Montenegro vs. Romania: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 minutes ago
Liechtenstein Romania Soccer
UEFA Nations League

How to Watch Montenegro vs Romania in UEFA Nations League

By Christine Brown25 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy