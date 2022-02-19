How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in College Softball

Texas goes for its first win this weekend when it takes on UCLA on Saturday afternoon in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Texas is down in Florida for the second time in two weeks, but this weekend is not going as well.

How to Watch Texas vs UCLA in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

The Longhorns went 4-1 last weekend and then won again on Wednesday, but lost their first two games this weekend.

Texas lost to Florida State in its opener 9-2 and then dropped another game in the afternoon to Auburn 6-2.

It has been a tough start to the Longhorns' time down in Florida and Saturday it doesn't get any easier when they take on No. 3 UCLA.

The Bruins will be playing their second game of the day after they beat Auburn Saturday morning for their first win of the weekend.

UCLA lost to Northwestern in its first game in Florida on Friday after the Bruins gave up a two-out walk-off home run to lose 6-4 in eight innings.

It was the second straight loss for the Bruins as they lost their final game of last weekend to Oklahoma.

They righted the ship with a big win against No. 25 Auburn and will be looking for their second straight win against a Texas team who has been struggling.

