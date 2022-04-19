UC Davis at California Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch UC Davis at California in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC Davis will try to break a three-game losing streak with a win over California this afternoon.

UC Davis and California will meet today in a non-conference matchup. UC Davis is currently 18-21 on the season overall and 6-9 in Big West conference play, and California shares the same 6-9 conference record in the Pac-12 while displaying a 24-18 record.

How to Watch UC Davis at California in College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Live stream the UC Davis at California game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Aggies are coming off a three-game losing streak after being swept by California State University, Northridge, over the weekend. Despite a valiant effort in the games, UC Davis lost 3-1, 7-2, and 4-3. 

The Aggies fell behind early in the last game, going down 3-0 after only two innings. UC Davis battled back to even the score by the bottom of the fourth, but another run was allowed in the top of the fifth, bringing defeat to the Aggies.

California comes into today's game after a series win against Stanford, with the series being completed on Saturday. The Bears did drop their last game by a 5-1, but the team won 5-2 in game one and 6-5 in game two after extra innings.

