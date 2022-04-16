Skip to main content

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UC San Diego heads to Ca State Fullerton on Friday night for the first of a three-game series with the Titans in college softball.

UC San Diego is looking to win its second straight game on Friday when it visits Cal State Fullerton for a big three-game set with the Titans.

How to Watch UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 15, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Tritons snapped a four-game losing streak when they beat Long Beach State in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday. They had lost the first two games against the 49ers 5-2 and 5-0 but were able to avoid the sweep with a 2-1 win in the finale.

The win got them back over .500 overall at 19-18 and pushed their Big West record to 7-5.

On Friday, they will look to get a second straight victory when they take on a Cal State Fullerton team that has won five straight conference games.

The Titans lost their first Big West game of the year to UC Davis but have since won 10 of 11 and currently sit in first place in the Big West standings.

It has been a great start to the conference season for Cal State Fullerton and Friday they will look to stay hot and knock off an upset-minded UC San Diego team.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton

TV CHANNEL: ESPN U
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
