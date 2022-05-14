Skip to main content

How to Watch UCF vs South Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

South Florida takes on top-seeded UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship Final on Saturday.

UCF advanced to its second consecutive championship final following its 4-2 victory over fourth-seeded Houston after eight innings. This will also be the Knights' fourth championship final in the last seven seasons. South Florida secured its spot in the final after defeating third-seeded Wichita State 5-4 on Friday. This will be the Bulls' third championship final in school history.

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

It took Savannah Adams' first-ever home run to secure UCF its second consecutive championship final on Friday. The No. 17-ranked and top-seeded team was up 2-0 through five innings, but Houston tied the game up off of Bethany Busch's two-run home run.

UCF now looks for its second-ever AAC Conference title. Its other title came in 2015 when the Knights defeated Tulsa 1-0 in the tournament final.

South Florida, meanwhile, will be looking for its first AAC Conference title on Saturday when it faces top-seeded UCF in the College Softball championship final.

