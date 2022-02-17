How to Watch UCF vs. Wisconsin in College Softball

UCF goes for its fourth straight win on Thursday afternoon when it takes on Wisconsin in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in college softball.

UCF makes the short trip west on Thursday afternoon when it plays the first of six games in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

How to Watch UCF at Wisconsin in Women's College Softball Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the UCF at Wisconsin match on fuboTV

The Knights come into the weekend 4-1 after they upset No. 12 Georgia and also beat Fresno State, Longwood and Liberty. They did suffer a 3-1 loss to Minnesota, but overall they had a great first weekend.

This weekend will be much tougher as they will play four ranked teams and also play a good Texas Tech team.

First, they take on a Wisconsin team that is just 3-3 on the season.

The Badgers went 3-0 against non-ranked teams last weekend but came up short in the three games they played against ranked foes.

Wisconsin dropped games to No. 19 Kentucky, No. 13 Virginia Tech and No. 11 Missouri, but won against Eastern Kentucky, Akron and UConn.

Like everyone else in Florida this weekend, the Badgers will get a tough test starting against UCF on Thursday.

The Badgers are not one of the top teams down here, but they are looking to pull off a couple of upsets and head back to Madison feeling good about where they are at so far this season.

