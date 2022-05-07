Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday in college softball action, UCLA will hit the road to face off against Arizona State.

Even though the 2022 college softball regular season is almost over, there are still a couple of games left to be played. It's hard to believe how fast this year has come and gone. One intriguing game to watch today will feature UCLA hitting the road to take on Arizona State.

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA Bruins at Arizona State Sun Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Bruins have gone 39-7 on the season. To say that UCLA is considered a championship contender this year would be an understatement. Last time out, the Bruins ended up falling short against Arizona State by a final score of 6-1.

On the other side of this matchup, the Sun Devils are 36-7 entering this game. Just like the Bruins, Arizona State is a team that many believe could make a run to a national championship. After beating UCLA in the first game of this series, the Sun Devils will look to make a big statement by winning two straight.

Both of these teams are loaded with talent and are legitimate contenders this season. Fans will not want to miss out on this showdown. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the big win tonight.

