How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA takes on Arizona State in softball on Friday with the conference title on the line.

UCLA (39-6) is ranked fourth in the most recent college softball poll but finds itself looking up at No. 11 Arizona State (35-7) in the Pac-12 Conference standing as the powerhouses collide in Tempe, Arizona, for a three-game series that opens Friday night.

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Live stream the UCLA at Arizona State college softball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins had a seven-game winning streak stopped Sunday when they were stunned by Utah at home 8-0 in a run-rule game. That came after UCLA took the first two games of the series 1-0 and 2-0.

The Sun Devils, who are 16-2 in conference play and lead the Bruins by one game entering the series, swept three games at home from California last weekend, outscoring the Golden Bears 31-8.

UCLA leads the all-time series 35-22, including a four-game sweep of Arizona State in Los Angeles in March 2021. The Sun Devils have lost nine straight in the series with their last win coming in LA on May 10, 2018.

Senior Delanie Wisz and sophomore Maya Brady each have 10 home runs and 37 RBI for the Bruins, while senior Briana Perez is slashing .388/.447/.754 with 25 extra-base hits, 34 RBI and 15 steals. Junior Megan Faraimo has worked 144 innings with 229 strikeouts to go with a 1.46 ERA and 0.78 WHIP.

Arizona State has five hitters with at least 10 homers, led by Cydney Sanders, who has 17 long balls and 53 RBI while slashing .434/.561/.982. Lindsay Lopez tops the pitching staff with a 1.48 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 80.1 innings. Mac Morgan is 15-2 with a 2.50 ERA and a team-high 84 innings.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
