Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA and Oregon State both look to snap Pac-12 losing streaks on Friday when they play the first of a three-game set in college softball.

UCLA heads into its weekend series with Oregon State fresh off a series loss to Stanford. The Bruins took game one but were shut out in the last two games, losing both 1-0.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losses were the first in the Pac-12 this year for UCLA as it is now 10-2 in conference play. The Bruins are now two games back of Arizona State who is a surprising 12-0 in the Pac-12.

UCLA will get its shot at the Sun Devils in a couple of weeks, but it first must take care of an Oregon State team that has lost four straight coming into the weekend.

The Beavers had won five straight Pac-12 games but then last the finale against Arizona and then were swept by Washington last weekend.

The series against the Huskies was a big blow to an Oregon State team that was trying to move into third place in the conference standings.

The Beavers are now just 7-8 in the Pac-12 and a game a half back of both Washington and Stanford.

The Bruins finally looked beatable last weekend but Oregon State will still have to play well if it wants to send them home with their third loss in a row

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

UCLA at Oregon State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

FC Juarez vs. Mazatlan FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_13190455
Bellator MMA

How to Watch Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_10867935
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
USATSI_13098948
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
imago1008532136h
Liga MX

How to Watch Juárez vs. Mazatlán FC

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
USATSI_18133263
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Pelicans, Game 3

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) compete for a jump ball in the second half during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/22/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18127942
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Diamondbacks

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy