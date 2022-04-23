How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball

UCLA and Oregon State both look to snap Pac-12 losing streaks on Friday when they play the first of a three-game set in college softball.

UCLA heads into its weekend series with Oregon State fresh off a series loss to Stanford. The Bruins took game one but were shut out in the last two games, losing both 1-0.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The losses were the first in the Pac-12 this year for UCLA as it is now 10-2 in conference play. The Bruins are now two games back of Arizona State who is a surprising 12-0 in the Pac-12.

UCLA will get its shot at the Sun Devils in a couple of weeks, but it first must take care of an Oregon State team that has lost four straight coming into the weekend.

The Beavers had won five straight Pac-12 games but then last the finale against Arizona and then were swept by Washington last weekend.

The series against the Huskies was a big blow to an Oregon State team that was trying to move into third place in the conference standings.

The Beavers are now just 7-8 in the Pac-12 and a game a half back of both Washington and Stanford.

The Bruins finally looked beatable last weekend but Oregon State will still have to play well if it wants to send them home with their third loss in a row

Regional restrictions may apply.