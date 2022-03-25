How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

UCLA takes on Washington in the second of a three-game series on Saturday in a big Pac-12 weekend in college softball.

UCLA comes into the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the country, as the Bruins have won 18 straight games, including a three-game sweep of Arizona last weekend.

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

The Bruins dominated the Wildcats to open Pac-12 play as they didn't surrender a single run in the three games.

UCLA is showing why it is the best team in the conference right now and this weekend, it will look to stay hot against a Washington team that lost two of three to Cal last weekend.

The Huskies won the first game of the series 4-2 but then lost the last two games by two total runs. It was a tough first conference weekend for them and this weekend won't be any easier.

The Huskies are in danger of falling back in the conference standings and will need to find a way to get a win or two against No. 3 UCLA this weekend.

The Bruins will be a huge favorite this weekend, but the Huskies have talent and are capable of pulling off the upset.

