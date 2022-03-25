Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA takes on Washington in the second of a three-game series on Saturday in a big Pac-12 weekend in college softball.

UCLA comes into the weekend as one of the hottest teams in the country, as the Bruins have won 18 straight games, including a three-game sweep of Arizona last weekend.

How to Watch UCLA at Washington in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins dominated the Wildcats to open Pac-12 play as they didn't surrender a single run in the three games.

UCLA is showing why it is the best team in the conference right now and this weekend, it will look to stay hot against a Washington team that lost two of three to Cal last weekend.

The Huskies won the first game of the series 4-2 but then lost the last two games by two total runs. It was a tough first conference weekend for them and this weekend won't be any easier.

The Huskies are in danger of falling back in the conference standings and will need to find a way to get a win or two against No. 3 UCLA this weekend.

The Bruins will be a huge favorite this weekend, but the Huskies have talent and are capable of pulling off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

