How to Watch UCLA at Washington in College Softball

On Sunday night in college softball action, UCLA will hit the road to take on Washington.

The 2022 college softball season is firing on all cylinders and fans will have plenty of good action to watch on Sunday. All day long, there will be good matchups to watch and in the evening there will be a very intriguing game going on. That matchup will come when UCLA hits the road to take on Washington.

How to Watch the UCLA Bruins at Washington Huskies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

Coming into tonight's game, the Bruins have been dominant to start the season. They are 27-3 so far and are currently the No. 3 ranked team in the entire country. UCLA is coming off of two wins over Washington to begin the series by final scores of 3-2 and 4-0 respectively.

On the other side of this matchup, the Huskies have opened up the year with a 20-9 record. While they haven't been as good as the Bruins have been, the Huskies are not a team to be taken lightly by any stretch. The Huskies will look for some much-needed revenge after dropping the first two games of the series.

This is going to be a good game to watch. The first two games of the series were entertaining and this one shouldn't be any different. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

