How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA looks to warp up a series win in college softball with Arizona State when it battles the Sun Devils on Sunday afternoon.

UCLA snapped a rare two-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat Arizona State 9-3. The Bruins had lost to Utah last Sunday 6-1 and then got shut out in the opener to the Sun Devils 1-0 on Friday.

How to Watch UCLA at Arizona State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They finally found their offense again, scoring four runs in the first and four more in the fourth to pace them in their bounce back win on Saturday.

It was a must-win for the Bruins as they were in danger of falling three-games back of the Sun Devils in the standings with a loss.

They can now pull into a first place tie with Arizona State with a win and head into their last series with Cal with a chance to win the Pac-12 title.

The Sun Devils, though, are looking to all but clinch the title with a win. They would put themselves two games up with three to play with a victory.

Even with a win, it won't be easy as they will head to third place Washington next weekend to try and close it out.

The Huskies can't catch them, but they will be tough games and the Sun Devils could use all the cushion they can get before that series.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

UCLA at Arizona State

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Arizona (OUT)
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
