How to Watch UCLA vs Auburn in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA goes for its first win in Florida on Saturday morning when it takes on Auburn in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.

UCLA came to Florida this weekend ranked No. 3 in the country. Apparently, the other teams weren't impressed as the Bruins have lost to Oklahoma 4-1 on Thursday and then were upset by Northwestern on Saturday 6-4.

How to Watch UCLA vs Auburn in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the UCLA vs Auburn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The back-to-back losses have dropped the Bruins to 3-2 and has them needing a win on Saturday to get back on track.

The Bruins are still a very good team but have ran into two solid teams that gave them all they had.

Saturday, UCLA will look to halt the losing streak when they take on an Auburn team who has played well in Florida so far.

The Tigers came to Clearwater 5-0 and started the invitational with wins against Texas Tech and Wisconsin.

Saturday, though, they will have to play their best if they want to send UCLA home with its third straight loss.

If the Tigers can pull off the upset, then the country will have to take notice of the Tigers as a real threat in the loaded SEC.

Regional restrictions may apply.

