How to Watch UCLA vs. Florida in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA and Florida will both try to capture their 50th win of the season today in a College World Series matchup.

UCLA and Florida will meet today in an Elite Eight matchup of the NCAA College Softball World Series. 

How to Watch UCLA vs. Florida in College Softball Today:

Game Date: June 5, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC (KATNDT - Fairbanks)

Live stream UCLA vs. Florida game on fuboTV: Get access now!

The Bruins are coming off of a big 6-1 win over Northwestern on Friday. UCLA took the early lead with a run in the top of the first inning and added another in the top of the third to extend it. 

Northwestern finally got on the board in the fifth to cut the lead in half, but the Bruins were not done offensively. Four more runs in the last two innings of the game were more than the Wildcats could overcome. 

Florida was unable to make it past a strong Oklahoma State yesterday. The Gators fell 2-0 after the Cowgirls' Kelly Maxwell threw a three-hitter. The loss moved the Gators into the losers bracket where they will have some work to do if they want to make it past this round. 

UCLA is 49-9 on the season and will look to continue its strong postseason with a win today. Florida is 49-18 on the season. Both teams look to stay alive today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

