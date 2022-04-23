Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UCLA takes on Oregon State on Saturday in the second a three-game set with the Beavers in college softball.

UCLA is chasing Arizona State in the Pac-12 right now and is needing a big weekend against Oregon State.

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in Women's College Softball Today:

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Oregon (OUT)

Live stream the UCLA at Oregon State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bruins had been cruising through conference play but suffered back-to-back tough losses to Stanford on Saturday and Sunday, both by 1-0 scores.

It was a shocking two games for the potent Bruins offense. They did bounce back on Tuesday with an easy 8-1 win against San Diego and will be looking to continue that play against Oregon State this weekend.

The Beavers, though, will be looking to shock the Bruins this weekend and pick up a huge Pac-12 series win.

Oregon State had been playing well but was swept last weekend against Washington. The Beavers lost all three games by just one run but never led in any of them.

This weekend, it gets much tougher against one of the best teams in the country, UCLA. It won't be easy, but the Beavers are looking to shock the Pac-12 and get a series win against the Bruins this weekend.

