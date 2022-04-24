Skip to main content

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oregon State will try to put a stop to UCLA today and deny the sweep in the culmination of this three-game series in college softball.

No. 29 Oregon State has worked hard over the last two games against No. 5 UCLA. Unfortunately for them, though, the Beavers were not able to pick up the wins and dropped the first game 6-5 and the second game 3-2. 

The Beavers are currently 31-14 overall and 7-10 in Pac-12 conference play. Oregon State is on a six-game losing streak, having lost a series to Washington prior to this weekend's series and losing one of the three games in a series with Arizona prior to that. It's going to be quite a challenge for the Beavers to pick up a win against the Bruins, but if they compete today like they did the last two days, it's not out of the question.

The Bruins are having a really strong season, sitting at 35-5 overall on the year and 12-2 in Pac-12 play. Despite the success thus far, UCLA is only on a three-game winning streak. Prior to this weekend's series, UCLA picked up an 8-1 win against San Diego but before the win against San Diego, UCLA had dropped two in a row to Stanford. 

UCLA will definitely be looking to pick up the sweep today to improve upon its conference record, but Oregon State will not go down without a fight.

