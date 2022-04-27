How to Watch UConn vs. Boston College in College Softbal

Skip to main content

How to Watch UConn vs. Boston College in College Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Briana Marcelino and UConn take on Gianna Sarlo and Boston College today in college softball action.

UConn is 32-14 so far overall this season. Inside of Big East play, the Huskies are 18-3, one of the bests in the conference.

With just two series left in the season, they have only lost conference games to Providence, Butler and Georgetown. Outside of that, they have swept Seton Hall, Creighton, DePaul and St. Johns.

How to Watch Connecticut vs Boston College in College Softball today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

Live stream Connecticut vs Boston College in College Softball on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Briana Marcelino has been a star for the Huskies this season. She has six home runs and is hitting .372 which are both team-highs. She also has 29 stolen bases.

Boston College is 20-23 overall this season and just 6-15 against ACC opponents.

The Eagles have only been swept this year by Duke and Virginia. In all other series, they've at least won one of the three games.

They have only won one series this season when they took two of the three games against Pittsburgh. In their latest series, they dropped two of three to NC State.

Gianna Sarlo is batting the best for the Eagles at .357 but she has only hit two home runs this season. Gianna Boccagno has hit a team-high seven home runs.

Regional restrictions may apply.

